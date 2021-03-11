For personal reasons, Abhay Chautala backs Kartikeya Sharma

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

A day before the election to the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma got a shot in the arm with lone INLD MLA Abhay Chautala extending support to him.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Venod Sharma, Kartikeya’s father, met Independent MLA Balraj Kundu, the only Independent who had not declared support for his son so far, to seek support. Kundu did not commit support saying he would make his stand clear on June 10.

Abhay said though he could not support Congress, BJP or JJP candidate yet his support to Independent candidate Kartikeya was purely for personal reasons.

During incarceration of INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, Manu Sharma, Kartikeya’s brother, had virtually treated him like “father”, Abhay said adding that my votes would be a part of thanksgiving to the Sharma family.