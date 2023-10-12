For violating pollution norms, notice to 180 Faridabad banquet halls, restaurants

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 11

Pollution Control Board authorities have issued notice to around 180 units engaged in providing food and facilities for holding celebratory functions like parties and marriages for alleged violation of pollution norms, it is claimed. Almost half of those units have been issued closure notice for not adhering to norms.

Though the process of issuing notice had been started well ahead of the imposition of GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan), a survey by the Pollution Control Board had detected violations connected with improper disposal of waste and not installing effluent treatment plant (ETP).

Many of the units have been charged with not obtaining CTO (Consent to Operate) and CTE (Consent to Establish) to run or operate the industry or unit, according to sources.

In a recent move, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HPSCB) had issued notice or had closed down many units by sealing the plant, machinery, DG sets and disconnection of the water and power supply in the past month.

While show-cause notice has been issued to several other units in the recent past, it has led to panic among the majority of such units in view of the GRAP order coming into effect from October 1, said an owner of a banquet hall here.

He said while the majority of such units have closed down the 'tandoor' and stoves operated on traditional fuel like coal, the stiff approach regarding installation of ETPs may result in closing down of several businesses. It is claimed that though the number of banquet halls and hotels could be over 1,500, only around 250 had been registered with the civic body.

Upset with the notice and closure moves, a delegation of the owners of such units met the HSPCB chairman recently. Rishi Chaudhary, a spokesperson of the association of the hotels and banquet halls, claimed that as the majority had been following the norms, the main demand was not to impose any condition that was too tough to follow or which could lead to closure of business.

As the Regional Officers of the HPSCB were not available for comment, a district official said all measures were in place to ensure the implementation of GRAP or pollution norms.

