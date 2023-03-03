Forced to leave village, alleges Dalit family

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, March 2

A Dalit resident of Jandwala Sotar village in Fatehabad district has alleged that he has been forced to leave his village along with his family by the village sarpanch and members of a dominant caste. The police have registered a case against 18 persons in this regard, including the village sarpanch, under Sections 147, 149, 142, 384 and 506 of the IPC and relevant Sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (Amendment 2015).

DSP Ajaib Singh said the case was being investigated and appropriate action would be taken after due verification of facts. Mangat Ram, a married man of Jandwala Sotar village, left his family and started living with an unmarried woman of his village at some other place.

Mangat Ram’s brother Sombir alleged that following the episode, members of a dominant caste as well as the village sarpanch started forcing him to sell his house and leave the village.

“A panchayat was held regarding the matter on February 25. I was categorically told to leave the village along with my family. They threatened us with dire consequences in case I did not comply with their diktat. I got frightened and left the village along with my family on February 26,” said Sombir.

The complainant has also sought security for his family.

The police have registered a case and investigation is under way. No arrest had been made till the time of filing this report.