Forest Department steps up measures to curb wildfires

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 28

With the onset of the summers, the Forest Department has taken preventative measures to curb incidents of forest fires in the district.

The department has developed 10 fire lines in the Kalesar National Park and Kalesar National Sanctuary areas.

The fire lines have been developed to control forest fires. Besides, these are used to undertake the patrolling activity in the forest area.

Jayvinder Nehra, Inspector, Wildlife Department (additional charge), Yamunanagar, said fire lines are maintained every year to stop the spread of fires in forests so that damage to wildlife and vegetation can be reduced.

He said four fire lines have been developed in the Kalesar National Park area and six narrow fire lines (4 ft wide) in the Kalesar National Sanctuary area.

“We develop fire lines in forest areas to keep a check on fire incidents and prevent the spread of these fires in other areas of the forest,” said Jayvinder.

According to information, the Forest Department has also deputed 45 fire watchers to keep an eye on fire incidents in Kalesar National Park and Kalesar National Sanctuary.

Fire lines have also been developed in other areas of the district where forest areas are situated. Sources said sometimes the mining mafia misuses the fire lines. Last year, the mining mafia had allegedly started using fire lines to transport illegal mining minerals in the forest area of Devdhar village.

After the issue came to the notice of the authorities of the Forest Department, they had to dig trenches at the entry points of the fire lines to stop the movement of vehicles. Meanwhile, Jayvinder said no such incident has been reported till now.

