Haryana forest guards to get 250 bikes

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 21

The Forest and Wildlife Department will get 250 bikes from Hero Motocorp on Friday for strengthening the capacity of frontline forest and wildlife field officials for the protection of forests, bio-diversity, conservation and wildlife management.

Forest Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar will hand over the bikes to frontline employees comprising forest guards, block forest officers and deputy range officers of the state during a programme to be held at Karna Lake on Earth Day.

“Hero Motocorp will provide 250 bikes under the CSR component. These bikes will be given to frontline employees to monitor forests, wildlife and bio-diversity in the interior areas of the state,” said Navdeep Hooda, Chief General Manager, Haryana Forest Corporation.

Haryana State Forest Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) would also sign an MoU with Hero Motocorp for exchanging resources in future, said Dr Vivek Saxena, Chief Executive Officer, Haryana State Forest CAMPA.

The investment will strengthen the mobility of the frontline field officials involved in forests protection and will certainly ensure better conservation of the natural resources. —