Forest Research Institute to be set up in state, says CM

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 15

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced that a Forest Research Institute would be set up to promote the plywood industry of Yamunanagar district.

He said that a national highway from Yamunanagar to Pehwa and a railway line from Karnal to Yamunanagar had been approved.

These announcements were made by Khattar while addressing the gathering at the Haryana Pragati rally held at Jagadhri city of Yamunanagar district on Sunday.

“To promote the plywood industry, the first Forest Research Institute will be set up in Haryana at a cost of Rs 50 crore,” said the CM.

Earlier, Khattar inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various projects costing Rs 334 crore. He also announced various other development works for the four Assembly constituencies of Yamunanagar district.

“In the past three years, development works worth about Rs 1,087 crore have been done in Yamunanagar district,” said the CM.

The Chief Minister said that this year, the production of wheat had decreased. Therefore, in view of the crisis of wheat in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had banned the export of wheat.

“To ensure that every poor person of the country gets foodgrains, wheat will be procured again in Haryana for 10 days. It will start from May 16 and will continue till May 25. Farmers, who want to sell their wheat, can come to the grain markets,” said CM Manohar Lal.

He said that in order to promote business, the state government was planning to set up an industrial cluster in 50 to 100 acres in every block. He further said that five clusters would be formed in the five blocks of Yamunanagar district.

He added that industrial areas would also be developed on the lines of Gurugram in the adjoining districts of Chandigarh comprising Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Ambala and Kurukshetra.

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar claimed that earlier, the price of poplar was Rs 250 to 300 per quintal, but the present government ended corruption. As a result, the price of poplar was Rs 1,400 per quintal today. So, farmers cultivating wood were getting huge benefit.