Forget votes, BJP must apologise, says Haryana LoP Bhupinder Hooda

Chandigarh, April 23

The state BJP government is half helpless and completely useless, stated Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda when asked to comment on its tenure.

Hooda said instead of asking for votes, the BJP should apologise to the public. Instead of making empty speeches, one should look at the government’s statistics. “Statistics show that the BJP made the state No. 1 in poverty, which was the most prosperous state in the country before 2014,” he claimed.

The data of family ID prepared by the BJP shows that 63 per cent of the population of Haryana was trapped in poverty. “Of the 2.86 crore population, 1.8 crore, i.e. about 45 lakh families, have reached below the poverty line. The question arose, was the BJP going to people with the achievement of making them poor? Was it seeking votes on the promise of taking the state further into the abyss?

He said not only poverty, but also unemployment figures released by the Centre exposed the state government. “Centre’s data shows that during the BJP’s tenure, unemployment increased three times. Data from various agencies has revealed that Haryana is No. 1 in unemployment,” Hooda said.

Talking about crime, he said the Social Progress Index of the Centre described Haryana as the most unsafe state.

