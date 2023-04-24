Form joint panel with Centre to save green spaces, National Green Tribunal to Haryana

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 23

In view of the alleged encroachment of green and open spaces across Haryana, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the state to form a joint committee with the Centre and, if possible, enact a legislation on the lines of laws enacted in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Hearing a petition filed by a local activist, the NGT Bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Dr Afroz Ahmad said his case was a reminder of one of countless such instances of conversion of part or whole of open spaces, parks and green belts in the entire state and thus it was appropriate to widen the scope.

It has ordered the constitution of a joint committee, comprising representatives of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Central Pollution Control Board; Principal Secretary, Department of Urban Planning, Government of Haryana; Principal Secretary, Department of Local Bodies, Government of Haryana; Director General, Town and Country Planning; Chief Administrator, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran; and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

The committee shall compile information regarding all green areas, parks and green belts reserved in all municipal bodies of the state with details such as location, revenue numbers and measurements.

It will also update the status regarding plantation, maintenance and agency deputed for maintenance, and encroachments (including illegal religious structures).

“The committee has to verify factual position of per capita green cover and assess its adequacy in view of the number of residents, and give suggestions for remedial measures required to be taken for proper user, development, maintenance, protection, and improvement of green areas, parks and green belts reserved in the municipal bodies in the state,” read the orders.

“The matter of protection needs proper statutory framework for reservation, development, maintenance and preservation of green areas, parks and greenbelts. Besides, the statutory framework, appropriate administrative guidelines are also required to be issued for identification, demarcation, development, maintenance and preservation of green areas and protection of trees in urban development, colonization schemes and layouts. We also find that at present, there is no legislation in the State of Haryana for protection of green areas, parks and green belts and trees. We also consider it appropriate to suggest to the government for enactment of appropriate legislations on the lines of UP and Delhi,” added the NGT order.