Form SIT to probe Faridabad jail inmate's death, DGP (Prisons) told

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, April 28

Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) today took suo motu cognisance of a media report on the death of an inmate of Nimka jail, Faridabad, due to the alleged negligence of jail authorities. It asked DGP Prisons to probe the matter.

No compensation paid In another case of more than 40 deaths due to spurious liquor, DC Panipat has told the HHRC that no compensation has been paid to the kin of the victims. The commission on April 22 has directed Additional Chief Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department, to report whether there is any policy “about the grant of compensation to the dependants of the deceased” in such cases. The next hearing is on July 19.

As per a media report, a youth was confined in Nimka jail in judicial custody with an allegation of a quarrel with his neighbours. He had no criminal background.

It has been alleged that the inmate became ill during his confinement and his relatives were demanding treatment in hospital. But it has been alleged that no heed was paid to the request.

The victim had told his father, during a court hearing, that he was being tortured and abused in jail. “Due to not providing medical treatment on time, the boy ultimately died,” noted the commission.

The Bench, comprising Chairman Justice SK Mittal (retd), member Justice KC Puri (retd) and member Deep Bhatia, observed that the relatives had to approach the court for his admission to a private hospital on April 22 and finally on April 25, he was admitted.

Due to the delay, his health deteriorated. “The court orders dated April 22 were not complied with till April 25. The boy ultimately was got admitted to Metro Hospital on April 25 where he died on April 26,” observed the commission.

As allegations were “serious in nature”, the commission directed DGP Prisons, Panchkula, to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of an officer not less than the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). The report has to be sent to the commission before the next date of hearing which is July 26.

#custodial death #human rights