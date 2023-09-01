Former bureaucrat Rajesh Khullar appointed Chief Principal Secretary to Haryana CM

Chandigarh, September 1
The Haryana Government on Friday appointed former bureaucrat Rajesh Khullar as Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Khullar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, replaces ex-bureaucrat DS Dhesi, who was appointed Chief Principal Secretary on October 19, 2020.
Meanwhile, Dhesi has been appointed Principal Adviser, Urban Development.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will contest Lok Sabha polls together as far as possible: INDIA bloc's resolution
‘Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be concl...
Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online; has signatures of CM Bhagwant Mann and minister Laljit Bhullar
CMO spokesperson says the CM and minister were not informed ...
Punjab 'patwaris' go on indefinite strike in revenue circles where they have 'additional' responsibilities
Will move Punjab and Haryana High Court against state govern...
Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of 'one nation, one election'
The move comes a day after the government calls a special se...