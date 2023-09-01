Former bureaucrat Rajesh Khullar appointed Chief Principal Secretary to Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

The Haryana Government on Friday appointed former bureaucrat Rajesh Khullar as Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Khullar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, replaces ex-bureaucrat DS Dhesi, who was appointed Chief Principal Secretary on October 19, 2020.

Meanwhile, Dhesi has been appointed Principal Adviser, Urban Development.

