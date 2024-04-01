Former CM Khattar attributes BJP’s success to party workers

Parveen Arora
Karnal, March 31
Former CM and BJP candidate from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, Manohar Lal Khattar, is making all efforts to reach out to party workers. He has successfully conducted a series of workers’ meetings across all nine segments that fall in Karnal and Panipat districts, both of which are part of the constituency.
Khattar, accompanied by CM Nayab Singh Saini, initiated the first meeting on Friday in Karnal, followed by meetings in the remaining eight segments on Saturday and Sunday.
Khattar held meetings with workers from the Gharaunda and Assandh Assembly segments today, urging them to work with dedication to secure victory in the upcoming elections.
He said, “I have concluded meetings in all nine segments, and the workers are highly enthusiastic. All BJP candidates are receiving significant support. The BJP will win all 10 seats.”
He emphasised the importance of grassroots outreach, encouraging workers to visit every household to highlight the policies of the Modi government at the Centre and the BJP government in Haryana.
During the workers’ meetings, Khattar highlighted the contribution of each worker in strengthening the party, attributing the BJP’s success to their dedication.
Welcoming JJP leader Baljeet Turn into the BJP fold, he mentioned that people were joining the BJP due to its policies and Modi’s leadership. Baljeet, an aspirant for the JJP ticket from Karnal seat, was assured full support upon joining the BJP. “Every person committed to serving society is welcome in the BJP,” Khattar added.
‘Supporting Kejriwal will cost them dear’
Addressing the media, Khattar targeted the rally of INDIA bloc in Delhi over the arrest of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. “The person involved in corruption, and against whom the ED has presented evidence, remains in custody. If they support such people, whatever they have will be finished,” he said.
