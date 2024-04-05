Former CM Khattar intensifies poll campaign in Karnal segment

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 4

Even as the Opposition parties are yet to declare their candidates from Karnal Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has intensified his poll campaign. After holding workers’ meetings at all nine Assembly segments of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency last week, Khattar on Thursday held meeting of the party leaders and workers at the party office Karna Kamal. He also interacted with people there.

Khattar is not only sure of his own victory by a huge margin, but he is also confident of securing victory on all other seats in the state. “We will win all 10 seats of the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be elected for the third consecutive time,” he said.

Giving tips to party workers and leaders during cluster-level meetings, the former CM exhorted them to reach out to each and every household to highlight the achievements of the PM Modi and sought vote for electing him for the third time.

“Workers are the backbone of the party and they should reach out to people to highlight the achievements of the BJP government led by Modi. People should be made aware of how our country has developed in all fields and what kind of efforts the Union government has taken for the women,” Khattar said.

He also appealed to them to highlight the issue of employment generation by the Union government.

He highlighted the works of Modi government and called upon party workers and leaders to make people aware about other steps, including PM Awas Yojana for providing houses, Ayushman and Chirayu cards for providing free health facilities.

Khatar also stressed on ensuring supply of potable water to each and every household under the ‘Har Ghar Nal se Jal’. He also asked workers to highlight the construction of toilets in each and every household across the country under the Modi regime.

He emphasised the party workers to meet voters again and again to convince them to cast their vote in the favour of the BJP.

Meanwhile, several employees also reached there to highlight their issues and the former CM gave them a patient hearing. He also gave assurance to unemployed youths about recruitment.

