Former CM Om Prakash Chautala’s four properties seized

Chandigarh, May 27

Accepting the CBI plea, the court confiscated former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala’s four properties, worth Rs 2.49 crore, which included Asola Farm House over 2.905 acres in Delhi worth Rs 1.50 crore, 2,107 sq ft Hailey Road (Delhi) flat worth Rs 43.03 lakh, Gurugram flat worth Rs 50 lakh, and Panchkula plot of 846 sq mt in Mansa Devi Complex worth Rs 5.23 lakh.

Meanwhile, the trial against OP Chautala’s sons, Ajay Chautala and Abhay Chautala, in the DA cases is still pending.