Former councillor, brother shot dead in Gurugram village

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 25

Terror gripped Khod village in the Pataudi block as a former councillor and his elder brother were shot dead by bike-borne assailants today.

The deceased were identified as Parmjit Singh Thakran (36) and his elder brother Surjit Singh Thakran (39), residents of the village.

It was around 9.20 am when former district councillor Parmjit Singh was talking on phone outside his home when five armed assailants came there and opened fire at him. They also targeted his brother Surjit around 200m away and fired more than 30 rounds at both men.

The duo was taken to a private hospital in Gurugram, but could not be saved.

The victims were in liquor trade and were also operating a private school. The police said prima facie, it seemed to be a case of business rivalry.

Following the complaint of Ajit Singh, a brother of deceased, an FIR was registered against 10 persons at the Pataudi police station. According to the police, the accused were identified as Ajay, Dinesh, Rohit, Dinesh alias Gangram, residents of Khod, Sandeep Goriyawas, Dharmender, sarpanch of Mushedpur village, Dhanpat and Jassu, residents of Dhanora village.

Police sources said it seemed to be the result of revenge between Dhanpat and the deceased, as both were partners in liquor business in past, but now a dispute was going on between them. —