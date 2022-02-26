Former councillor, brother shot dead in Gurugram village

Gurugram, February 25
Terror gripped Khod village in the Pataudi block as a former councillor and his elder brother were shot dead by bike-borne assailants today.
The deceased were identified as Parmjit Singh Thakran (36) and his elder brother Surjit Singh Thakran (39), residents of the village.
It was around 9.20 am when former district councillor Parmjit Singh was talking on phone outside his home when five armed assailants came there and opened fire at him. They also targeted his brother Surjit around 200m away and fired more than 30 rounds at both men.
The duo was taken to a private hospital in Gurugram, but could not be saved.
The victims were in liquor trade and were also operating a private school. The police said prima facie, it seemed to be a case of business rivalry.
Following the complaint of Ajit Singh, a brother of deceased, an FIR was registered against 10 persons at the Pataudi police station. According to the police, the accused were identified as Ajay, Dinesh, Rohit, Dinesh alias Gangram, residents of Khod, Sandeep Goriyawas, Dharmender, sarpanch of Mushedpur village, Dhanpat and Jassu, residents of Dhanora village.
Police sources said it seemed to be the result of revenge between Dhanpat and the deceased, as both were partners in liquor business in past, but now a dispute was going on between them. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course
The airline's second evacuation flight departs from Delhi at...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...