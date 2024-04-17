Former Karnal deputy mayor Manoj Wadhwa resigns from BJP, likely to join Congress

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 17

BJP leader and former deputy mayor Manoj Wadhwa on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the party.

He tendered his resignation to the party state president and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and district president Yogendra Rana.

Sources claim to Wadhwa suggest that he is likely to join the Congress to contest the upcoming Karnal Assembly byelection against BJP candidate and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Wadhwa had contested assembly elections in 2014 against the former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and remained at the third position.

His wife Ashwa Wadhwa had contested last mayoral election against BJP candidate Renu Bala Gupta and lost in a close contest. Later, Manoj joined the BJP. He became a councillor in 2013 and was elected as deputy mayor.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Karnal #Nayab Singh Saini