Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 15

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind was arrested here on Thursday and will be produced before a local court later in the day.

According to SP Udai Singh Meena, Jaihind, along with Rohtak PGIMS chief security officer Ishwar Sharma, had forcibly entered College of Pharmacy at Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences here on Wednesday.

A mob led by Jaihind and Sharma had entered the college and created a ruckus, disrupting the document verification process being held for the selection of staff nurses.

The police had registered an FIR against Jaihind and Sharma on the basis of a complaint lodged by UHS Deputy Registrar Amit Sindhu and arrested Sharma on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Jaihind stated that he had gone to the college following complaints of preference being given to outsiders over Haryana candidates.

“I was opposing the injustice with the state youth and the staff misbehaved with me,” said Jaihind.

