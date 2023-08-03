Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda demands High Court-led enquiry into govt failures in preventing Nuh violence

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 3

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday demanded a high court-led judicial enquiry into what he described as “failures of the BJP-JJP government in preventing Nuh violence.”

Hooda also said that the ML Khattar-led “non-performing government has no moral right to continue in office.”

LIVE: Press briefing by Shri @BhupinderShooda and Shri @Jairam_Ramesh on the violent clashes in Haryana at AICC HQ, New Delhi. https://t.co/N0B8HI9HKS — Congress (@INCIndia) August 3, 2023

The Congress today took a position that the riot in Nuh, which spilled over to Gurugram and other districts harming the image of an industrial city which houses top MNC offices, was part of “BJP’s strategy of polarisation.”

Hooda said Nuh didn’t witness communal violence even at the height of Partition riots.

Quoting BJP leader and Union Minister Rao Inderjit, who has raised questions on administrative failure in Nuh, Hooda said had preventive steps been taken in time the riot could have been averted.

Noting that CM Khattar has claimed the riot was pre planned, Hooda said the judicial enquiry would go into all elements including who perpetrated and who led the violence which killed six people.

Hooda said no side gains in a riot and all perpetrators must be punished.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the riot was reflective of “BJP strategy of polarisation, which they have attempted in Haryana after the failure of double engine government, are attempting in Rajasthan.”

#Bhupinder Hooda #BJP #Nuh