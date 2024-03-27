Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar visits Anil Vij in Ambala, says there’s no rift

Ambala, March 26
Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said there was no rift between him and former Home Minister Anil Vij, and they both have been performing their duties in their new positions.
Khattar, who was on his way from Chandigarh to Karnal, made a halt at Vij’s residence on Monday, to greet the latter on the occasion of Holi. He said, “Holi is a festival of brotherhood. I met many people in Chandigarh and Panchkula and have come to Ambala to meet Anil Vij.”
Asked about Vij being upset, the former CM said, “There is no such problem between us. We remained colleagues for nine-and-a-half years in Haryana Assembly. We have shared some good memories. We keep meeting and talking. We even met after the recent incidents and there had been no differences between us ever.”
Vij was one of the most powerful Cabinet Ministers in the Khattar government, but his troubled relations with the former CM often made headlines.
After Nayab Singh Saini became the CM, Anil Vij had marked his resentment with the changes in the government.
