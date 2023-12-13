Former Haryana Congress chief Ram Prakash passes away

PTI

Kurukshetra, December 13

Former Haryana Congress president Dr Ram Prakash passed away at the age of 84 at his residence here on Wednesday, family sources said.

Prakash, who was also a former Haryana minister and a Rajya Sabha MP, was ailing for some time. The last rites will be performed later today, family sources said.

