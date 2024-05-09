Haryana political crisis: Former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala writes to Governor Dattatreya, seeks floor test

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, May 9

Two days after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the Nayab Singh Saini Government and supported the Congress, former Deputy Chief Minister and JJP MLA Dushyant Chautala, in a letter, has urged Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to summon a session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha and sought a floor test since the “incumbent government does not command a majority”.

While seeking directions to the competent authority, Chautala has said that if the government fails to call the session on the directions of the Governor, he may recommend President's rule in the state.

Quoting the numbers as the parties and Independents stand in the House, Chautala quotes Article 174 while seeking the Governor's intervention.

He goes on to add that the Nayab Singh Saini Government was formed with the support of six Independents. While three have withdrawn support, one Independent MLA resigned from the House and his resignation was accepted on April 30, necessitating a floor test since the government no longer has the numbers, the letter adds.

Though the Saini Government maintains that there is no immediate threat to it and its leaders state that "the government will complete its full term", the Opposition has stepped up the ante against the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the Congress today demanded President's rule in the state and sought time to meet Governor Dattatreya.

