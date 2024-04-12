Former Haryana minister Hari Singh Saini dies

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, April 11
Former Haryana minister Hari Singh Saini, who served as a minister in the Devi Lal government in 1987, died after a prolonged illness at a private hospital here yesterday. Saini, who was also a prominent Arya Samaj figure in the region, was 88.
According to close family members, he was cremated today. He was one of the prominent figures of Hisar’s politics when he joined the fray as an Independent in 1982. Later, he joined Devi Lal’s Lok Dal in 1984. Mukesh Saini, a close aide of the former minister, said except for his daughter-in-law Rekha Saini, none of his family members was active in politics.
