Former Haryana minister Nirmal Singh joins AAP

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, April 7

Former Haryana minister Nirmal Singh and his daughter Chitra Sarwara on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Nirmal Singh also merged his Haryana Democratic Front (HDF) with AAP.

Senior leaders, including Haryana in-charge of AAP Sushil Gupta, were present on the occasion.

Later, addressing a Press conference at AAP’s national headquarters here, Singh said he had joined the AAP because he was inspired by the party’s performance in Delhi. “Other political parties have failed to solve problems of the people in Haryana,” Singh added.

Former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar, who had joined AAP recently, was also present at the conference.

Gupta, while welcoming Singh and Chitra, said that with them on board, the party will be strengthened in Haryana.

“AAP’s doors are open for persons with a clean image,” Gupta added.

Singh has joined the AAP at a time when it is still in an expansion mould, especially in Haryana after its convincing victory in the Assembly elections in Punjab.