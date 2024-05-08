Former Hathin legislator denies support to Congress candidate

Tribune News Service

Palwal, May 7

Kehar Singh Rawat, a former MLA from the Hathin Assembly constituency of the district, has denied media reports that had said he was supporting the Congress candidate Mahender Pratap Singh from the Faridabad Lok Sabha seat.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Rawat said while he was still in the BJP, he had not taken any decision for supporting or opposing any candidate so far. He said he would announce his strategy soon after holding a meeting with his supporters.

Rawat had attended the ‘sarvajatiya’ panchayat held by Karan Singh Dalal, a former MLA from Palwal, last month. During the gathering, Dalal had demanded that the Congress should change its candidate from Palwal. Dalal, however, retracted from his demand and announced support for the Congress candidate later.

Rawat, who was elected to the Haryana Legislative Assembly from Hathin constituency in 2014 on the ticket of the Indian National Lok Dal, had joined the BJP in 2019.

