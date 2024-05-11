Former JJP MLA Satvinder Singh Rana joins Congress

PTI

Kaithal, May 11

Former MLA Satvinder Singh Rana, who had contested assembly elections from Kalayat on JJP ticket in 2019, joined the Congress here on Saturday.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala welcomed him into the party fold.

Rana resigned from JJP last month. Hitting out at JJP and BJP, he alleged that the parties failed to protect the interests of the farmers, youth, traders and other sections during their alliance in Haryana.

He further said he would hold a rally in Kalayat and Rajaund soon.

Welcoming him into the party fold, Surjewala said that with Rana joining the Congress, the party will be further strengthened, especially in Kaithal, Jind, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Yamunanagar.

Rana was earlier in the Congress from 1982 to 2014 and held various positions.

The Lok Sabha polls for the 10 seats in Haryana will be held on May 25.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Kaithal #Randeep Surjewala