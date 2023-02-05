Former Lok Dal MLA Grewal passes away

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 4

Balbir Singh Grewal, ex-MLA of the Lok Dal from the Mundhal Khurd Assembly constituency in Charkhi Dadri, breathed his last at a private hospital here today. He was 80.

An ardent supporter and political disciple of ex-PM Charan Singh, Grewal had also spent 19 months in jail during Emergency in the country and was also one of the torch-bearers in agitation for the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal waters for Haryana. He contested and won the Assembly poll from Mundhal Khurd as Lok Dal candidate in 1982.

Grewal, a native of Bamla village in Bhiwani, started his political career as a Lok Dal activist and joined Charan Singh. After the Emergency, he joined several agitations, including demand for cheaper power for farmers in 1981. He was always at the forefront to highlight the issues related to the farmers in Bhiwani. His body was taken to his native village for cremation.