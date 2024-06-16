Former minister conducts ‘Jan Jagran’ drive at Dattaur

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 15

Former minister and BJP state spokesman Krishan Murti Hooda today conducted the ‘Jan Jagran’ campaign at Dattaur village under the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly segment in the district. At the event, he also made villagers aware of various welfare schemes being run by the state government.

Speaking on the occasion, Hooda said the Congress misled the people in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls by speaking lies, but it was not going to happen in the Assembly polls. The BJP would form the government in the state for the third time, he claimed.

“The BJP government in the state has worked to provide jobs on the basis of merit, which is being applauded by the people to a large extent as their sons anddaughters are getting jobs without any recommendation and money. Moreover, several thousands government posts will be filled in the coming days, which will provide educated youth a good opportunity to make their future secure,” he asserted. Hooda said the campaign would continue till the upcoming Assembly polls.

