Former MLA’s son Srijan Yadav joins Congress

Tribune News Service

Rewari, April 29

Ex-MLA Raghu Yadav’s son Srijan Yadav joined the Congress in the presence of state Congress president Uday Bhan, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda and MP Deepender Hooda in Chandigarh today. “I have joined the Congress as it gives due respect to its workers and also works for uplifting all sections of society. I will work to ensure the victory of Congress candidates in Gurugram, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and Rohtak parliamentary constituencies,” said Srijan.

