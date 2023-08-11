Former Prez on two-day visit to Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, August 10

Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday visited Gurukul, Kurukshetra, and said the school was working for the all-round development of students.

The former President along with his wife and daughter is on a two-day visit to Kurukshetra. He will deliver the 33rd convocation address of Kurukshetra University on Friday.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal were also present.

At Gurukul, Acharya Devvrat apprised the former President about the work being done to improve the indigenous cow breeds. Later, they visited the farms where natural farming was being done. Acharya Devvrat said upto 70 per cent water could be saved by adopting natural farming.

