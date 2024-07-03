Former principal of MotiLal Nehru Sports School dismissed for misuse of funds, flouting norms

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, July 2

In a major development, the Sports Department has dismissed Col Ashok Mor (retd), former principal and Director of MotiLal Nehru Sports School (MNSS), Rai, with immediate effect after finding him guilty of financial irregularities and violating government rules.

Charge was withdrawn on June 11 The Sports Department had withdrawn the charge of Principal and Director from Col Ashok Mor (retd) on June 11 till the completion of inquiry.

The charge of acting Principal and Director was given to Moushmi Ghoshal, vice-principal, MNSS, Rai, on June 11.

As per the order issued by Navdeep Virk, Principal Secretary, Sports Department, Col Ashok Mor (retd) was chargesheeted under Rule-7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules 2016 due to serious allegations against him in 2022.

As per sources, Colonel Mor (retd) had appointed employees on a contract basis in MNSS despite the imposition of ban by the Chief Secretary. He allegedly caused a financial loss of Rs 135.23 lakh to the government by not following the instructions and attempted to create records by issuing letters on back dates.

It was also alleged that Colonel Mor (retd) repaired the swimming pool from the school funds instead of getting it done by the Public Health Department and by publishing his photo in newspapers, which is also a violation of the Print Media Advertisement Policy guidelines, 2007.

It was also alleged that Colonel Mor had converted 20 acre agricultural land of the MNSS into a golf course without getting permission from the government. This also caused a financial loss to the government.

It was also alleged that Colonel Mor (retd) had changed the admission policy of the school without getting approval of the government. He also organised Indian Public School Conference Games 2022-2023 without any approval from the government.

Following the complaints, the state government sought a reply from him but his submissions were found unsatisfactory. The government appointed RP Bhasin, District and Sessions Judge (retd), as an inquiry officer to conduct a departmental inquiry into the matter in February 2023. Later, the government appointed PK Goel, Chief Engineer (retd), as an inquiry officer in August 2023 in place of Bhasin.

Goel submitted his report in January 2024 in which all allegations against him were proved. After receiving the inquiry report, the Principal Secretary, Sports Department, sought a written representation from him on the inquiry report but he didn’t submit his reply despite several reminders. On the basis of charges and the inquiry report, it was considered that he had committed several grave misconducts.

