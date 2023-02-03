Former Sohna SDM summoned by court

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 02

A Gurugram court on Thursday summoned former Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sohna, Joint Commissioner (Zone-2) of the Municipal Commissioner of Gurugram (MCG) and Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhondsi police station over their alleged involvement in the selling of land in the Bhondsi area.

Azad Singh of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) Court, while issuing the summons to Jitender Kumar, then SDM of Sohna, Vijay Yadav, Joint Commissioner of the MCG, and the SHO Bhondsi, said, “A complaint has been received by the court that Anirudh Shankar Dass, a resident of Sector 14, Gurugram, has or is suspected to have committed an offence punishable under Section 420 of the IPC, and it appears that he ia likely to give material evidence or to produce any documents or other things for the prosecution.”

The court added, “You are hereby summoned to appear before this court on February 6 (Monday) to produce such documents or thing or to testify what you know concerning the matter of the said complaint, and not depart without the leave of the court; and you are hereby warned that, if you shall without just excuse neglect or refuse to appear on the said date, a warrant will be issued to compel your attendance.”

The complainant, advocate Yatish Kumar Goel, stated in his complaint that around 49 kanals and 12 marlas of agricultural land was located in the Bhondsi area where Suresh Kumar, a resident of Tikli village, was doing cultivation.

Goel said the land belonged to a public trust named Brooke Hospital for Animals (India) in Gurugram, whose main objective was to take care of animals and establish a hospital equipped with modern facilities for their treatment. The land cost is more than Rs 25 crore.