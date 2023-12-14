Former Haryana Congress chief Dr Ram Prakash passes away

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 13

Former Haryana Congress president Dr Ram Prakash passed away at the age of 84 at his residence here on Wednesday. He was ailing for some time.

Prakash was the minister for science and technical education in the cabinet of the Congress government from 1991 to 1994, a member of Haryana Vidhan Sabha from Thanesar from 1991 to 1996 and Working President, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (2005-2007), He was a member of Rajya Sabha from 2007- 2014.

Prakash’s last rights were performed today.

