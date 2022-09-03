Former student leader among 4 hurt in firing on MDU campus in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 3

Four youths, including a former student leader, were hurt in firing during a group clash on the campus of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak on Saturday.

The incident broke out shortly after Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, who is also MDU Chancellor, left the university campus after inaugurating the faculty development centre.

A clash broke out between two groups near MDU library.

As per the security guards deployed on the university campus, the youths had come by two cars, one of which met with an accident during the clash.

The injured youths were rushed to the local PGIMS, while the other youths involved in the clash fled the scene after the incident.

Three of the injured youths have been identified as Sushil, Kuldeep and Harsh.

Some monetary dispute is stated to have led to the clash.

Police personnel and forensic experts reached the scene of crime and investigation was on at the time of filing this report.