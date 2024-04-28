Former Union minister Jai Prakash, three Chautala clan members to slug it out in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 27

The stage is set for a contest in Hisar, which will witness three members of the family of former Deputy PM Devi Lal and one of his former “political disciples-turned-Congressman” battle it out.

Former Union minister Jai Prakash, known as JP, has joined the fray from Hisar, where the BJP has fielded Devi Lal’s son Ranjit Singh. Singh’s daughter-in-law Naina Chautala is the JJP candidate while the INLD has nominated another daughter-in-law Sunaina Chautala.

JP started his career as a political activist of Devi Lal and his son Om Prakash Chautala. He made his debut on the Janata Dal ticket in 1989 and also served as Deputy Minister of Petroleum and Chemicals in the Chandra Shekhar Cabinet in 1990-91. JP later switched over to the Haryana Vikas Party, and then joined the Congress.

With all four main candidates of the parties — BJP, Congress, INLD and JJP — hailing from outside Hisar constituency, the ‘outsider’ issue is gaining ground.

While JP is a resident of the Kalayat Assembly constituency in Kaithal district, which is part of the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, Ranjit Singh, Naina and Sunaina hail from Sirsa district. None of them will be able to cast their votes in the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency.

This is for the first time that the Devi Lal clan is up against one another in a Lok Sabha contest.

Naina is the wife of former Membe of Parliament Ajay Chautala, who is son of former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala; while Sunaina is the wife of Ravi Chautala (Ajay’ cousin), son of Om Prakash Chautala’s elder brother Pratap Chautala. Ranjit Singh is brother of Om Prakash Chautala and Pratap Chautala.

