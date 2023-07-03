Forum directs dealer, manufacturer to replace phone or refund money

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, July 2

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Yamunanagar, has directed a manufacturing company and its service centre to refund the cost of a mobile phone set to a customer for its non-repair or offer its replacement.

The company and the service centre have been asked to pay Rs 29,000 as cost of the mobile phone besides a punitive damage of Rs 5,000 to compensate the complainant in all heads.

The commission also held the authorised dealer liable to make a payment of Rs 5,000 to the complainant to compensate him under the head of product liability.

The order was passed by the president of the commission, Gulab Singh, and one of the members, Jasvinder Singh, on June 20.

As per the order, the complainant, advocate Sandeep Bhoria, had purchased a mobile phone from an authorised dealer of a mobile manufacturing company on May 28, 2019 for a sum of Rs 29,000.

The mobile phone offered a one year warranty period from the date of delivery, and the complainant reported a defect in the product within the warranty period. However, the mobile was not repaired by the manufacturing company, its service centre or the dealer, who even claimed that the complainant violated the terms and conditions of the warranty policy.