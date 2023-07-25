Foundation Day of Sainik School celebrated

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 24

The 63rd Founder’s Day of Sainik School, Kunjpura, was celebrated today. Maj Gen (Dr) RK Raina (retd), Managing Director of the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES), was the chief guest.

The programme began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Sai Kunj War Memorial. The Principal, Col Vijay Rana, presented the school report.

Nostalgic, the chief guest said he, too, was part of such pompous celebrations while studying at Sainik School, Nagrota. He narrated a few of his “exploits” and declared that he owed a lot to his alma mater and remembered his mentors. Emphasising the role of teachers in motivating cadets of Sainik Schools, he urged the cadets to imbibe whatever the teachers shared with them. He expressed his pleasure at the state-of-the-art facilities extended to both girl and boy cadets. He also appreciated the advancement of the school in academics and all-round growth of the cadets.

