 Foundation laid, stage set for big leap in industrial growth: Dharambir Singh

  • Haryana
  • Foundation laid, stage set for big leap in industrial growth: Dharambir Singh
The Tribune INTERVIEW

Foundation laid, stage set for big leap in industrial growth: Dharambir Singh

Dharambir Singh, BJP nominee, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh

Foundation laid, stage set for big leap in industrial growth: Dharambir Singh

Dharambir Singh, BJP nominee, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh



Dharambir Singh, the sitting BJP MP from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency, won the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha election and is in the fray for the third consecutive time. Dharambir started his political career with the Lok Dal (now INLD), later switched over to the Congress and eventually to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

With improved road and rail connectivity, the way has been paved for the industrial development in the constituency. Two industrial model townships have been established and the area will see noticeable industrial growth.

In an interview with Sunit Dhawan, Dharambir claims to have laid the foundation of the constituency’s development during his two successive tenures and hopes to make a hat-trick by winning the seat for the third consecutive time. The excerpts:

The Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency has been struggling for water and industrial development. What have your achievements been on these fronts?

We have achieved considerable infrastructural development here. Robust road and rail network, freight corridors and logistic hubs have been launched. Apart from strengthening the national highways, numerous connecting roads and internal village roads have been constructed. Water has reached the tail-end villages in several segments. The foundation has been laid for the overall progress of the constituency.

Why has no big industrial unit or project come to the constituency?

As I said, the foundation for the development has been laid. With the improved road and rail connectivity, the way has been paved for the industrial development in the constituency. Two industrial model townships have been established and the area will see noticeable industrial growth, apart from creation of new job opportunities.

Lack of educational and employment facilities have also been major concerns in the segment. What do you have to say?

The work on three medical colleges in the constituency is in progress. The Bhiwani medical college should be functional from the coming session. As far as unemployment is concerned, it has been a challenge. However, institutional and industrial growth will generate more avenues of employment for youth.

How much of the MPLADS fund has been utilised?

I have utilised 100 per cent of the fund granted for my constituency. I have also raised more than 200 questions in the Lok Sabha during my entire tenure.

You are seeking vote in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of highlighting your own achievements. Why?

The Lok Sabha elections are contested to elect the Prime Minister, and the people of the country have full faith in PM Modi’s guarantees and his capability to lead the country. The BJP will repeat the performance shown by it in 2014 and 2019 elections this time as well and the people will ensure that the party wins more than 400 seats across the country, including all 10 seats in Haryana. I won the last election by a margin of 4.44 lakh votes and will win this election by more than 6 lakh votes.

Didn’t you have to face hostility from villagers during your poll campaign?

Showing black flags in Seehma village and making a video of the episode was a pre-planned move. Certain youths who tried to disrupt the meeting were in an inebriated condition. They were accompanied by an office-bearer of the Congress party. The residents of Seehma village have condemned the incident.

What kind of competition do you expect from the Congress and other opposition parties?

There is no opposition left in the country. The condition of the Congress has declined. The senior Congress leaders do not even want to contest the elections. 

