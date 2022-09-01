Rewari: Founder's day at Sainik School

Rewari: Sainik School celebrated its 15th Founder’s Day with grandeur and enthusiasm. Principal Soumyabrata Dhar presented a report on school’s achievements in fields like academics and sports. “I dedicate this Founder’s Day to the values and mutual empathy that we share and enjoy among the cadets and staff of our school,” said Dhar. Vice principal Sunaina Chahar, admin officer Avinash Singh, senior master GS Chauhan and all the staff members were present at the cake cutting ceremony.

Expert talk on photography

Mahendragarh: The department of journalism and mass communication at Central University of Haryana (CUH) organised an expert talk on the importance of photography. The session was held to give an insight into the basics of photography. During the session, a well-known photographer, Dr Arun Khanna, highlighted the importance of time and attentiveness in photography. Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar said that events like these help enhancing the practical knowledge of the students.

Investiture ceremony at DPS

Karnal: The investiture ceremony 2022-23 was held at Delhi Public School (DPS). Principal Dr Suman Madan honoured the members of the school and house cabinet with badges and sashes in order of their portfolio, starting with Dhananjay Gupta (head boy), Manya Goyal (head girl), Suhasi Farswal (vice-head girl), Yudhveer Bangarh (vice-head boy), Krishna Bhaskar and Angelina Singh (sports captains), followed by the vice-sports captains and the cultural secretary. Dr Madan administered the oath and highlighted the significance of the ceremony.

Inter-school debate competition

Yamunanagar: A district level inter-school English debate competition was organised by Mukand Lal Public School. Principal Seema Kataria said that the aim of this competition was to give students a creative platform to express what they feel. She added that the debate competition witnessed participation of 163 students from 27 schools across Ambala, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts. The contest was followed by the prize distribution ceremony and a vote of thanks by the school head girl.