Four arrested for shooting at Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 1

In a joint operation, the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) arrested four persons from the Shahzadpur area of Ambala district today for allegedly shooting at Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad.

DSP Aman Kumar of the Ambala unit of the STF said the accused had been identified as Vikas, Prashant and Lovish, all three residents of Rankhandi village of Saharanpur district’s Deoband area, and Vikas of Gonder village of Karnal district of Haryana.

The DSP said no arms were recovered from the accused. “In a joint operation, four persons were arrested from the Shahzadpur area of Ambala district and handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police, as all were wanted in the case of shooting at the Bhim Army chief,” he added.