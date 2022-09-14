Four arrested in crypto fraud case in Ambala district

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 13

The Haryana Police have arrested four persons on the pretext of ensuring them high returns on their investment through a fake company (Crypto World Trading Company) in Ambala district.

An official spokesperson said those arrested were Kapil of Ambala Cantonment, Vikas Kalra of Ambala City, Tarun Taneja and Ramesh Kumar of Kurukshetra district.

While Kapil was arrested from Maheshnagar (Ambala) on September 6, Vikas was arrested from Amritsar (Punjab) on September 8, Tarun from Pilani (Rajasthan) on September 10 and Ramesh from Ambala on September 12.

The Ambala Sadar police station had received a complaint against the accused that some persons were duped in the name of investing in Crypto World Trading Company. Subsequently, a case was registered and a police team constituted to probe the case.

During the investigation, assets worth Rs 60 lakh were seized from the accused, including 13 bank accounts, four vehicles, cash and gold.