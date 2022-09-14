 Four arrested in crypto fraud case in Ambala district : The Tribune India

Four arrested in crypto fraud case in Ambala district

Four arrested in crypto fraud case in Ambala district

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 13

The Haryana Police have arrested four persons on the pretext of ensuring them high returns on their investment through a fake company (Crypto World Trading Company) in Ambala district.

An official spokesperson said those arrested were Kapil of Ambala Cantonment, Vikas Kalra of Ambala City, Tarun Taneja and Ramesh Kumar of Kurukshetra district.

While Kapil was arrested from Maheshnagar (Ambala) on September 6, Vikas was arrested from Amritsar (Punjab) on September 8, Tarun from Pilani (Rajasthan) on September 10 and Ramesh from Ambala on September 12.

The Ambala Sadar police station had received a complaint against the accused that some persons were duped in the name of investing in Crypto World Trading Company. Subsequently, a case was registered and a police team constituted to probe the case.

During the investigation, assets worth Rs 60 lakh were seized from the accused, including 13 bank accounts, four vehicles, cash and gold.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

Video: 3 of family killed on Chandigarh-Phagwara road as loaded trailer loses balance, crushes car

2
Chandigarh

High Court grants bail to Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

3
Punjab

Punjab to get BMW manufacturing unit

4
Punjab

BJP trying to topple AAP government in Punjab, offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs: Minister

5
Trending

Watch: Cute banter between Punjabi siblings Bunny and Simran leaves father indecisive over whom to scold

6
Punjab

Watch: Khanna teacher fights off chain snatchers bravely, pulls down one bike-borne miscreant

7
Nation

Nursery student raped in school bus by driver; woman attendant was present

8
Nation

India, China 'satisfied' with Patrolling Point-15 verification

9
Nation

Kolkata streets turn into war zone as violence shrouds BJP’s protest march

10
Entertainment

'Taarak Mehta...' actor Shailesh Lodha replaced by Sachin Shroff

Don't Miss

View All
Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

Top News

US has very close defence relationship with India: Pentagon

US has very close defence relationship with India: Pentagon

The Vostok military exercise was held from September 1 to 7 ...

Overnight rains lash Mumbai, several parts face waterloggin; yellow alert issued

Overnight rains lash Mumbai, several parts face waterlogging; yellow alert issued

120 lives have been lost in the rain and flood-related incid...

Audio tapes row:  ‘Friends turned foe’ Punjab’s Horticulture Minister Sarari, his former aide holds close-door meeting in Chandigarh

Audio tapes row:  'Friends-turned-foes' Punjab Horticulture Minister Sarari, his former aide hold close-door meeting in Chandigarh

India, China ‘satisfied’ with PP-15 verification

India, China 'satisfied' with Patrolling Point-15 verification

Verification was to check if 'disengagement' was done as per...

Rahul Gandhi begins 4th day of Kerala leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on spiritual note

Rahul Gandhi begins 4th day of Kerala leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on spiritual note

At Sivagiri Mutt, Gandhi meets the swamis and offers prayers...


Cities

View All

Parents of pupils behind school bomb scare held

Parents of pupils behind school bomb scare held

Punishment no solution, work on mental health, say experts

Man opens fire after altercation over bike collision, one injured

Third arrest in Bhilowal man’s murder case

Woman dies of ‘poisoning’, spouse booked

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Sippy Murder Case: Punjab and Haryana High Court raps CBI for shoddy probe, grants regular bail to Kalyani Singh

Sippy Murder Case: Punjab and Haryana High Court raps CBI for shoddy probe, grants regular bail to Kalyani Singh

Probe agency chargesheet mum on second assailant, weapon used in Sippy Sidhu murder case

Sippy Murder Case: Motive prima facie enveloped in cloud of doubt: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chandigarh: Rs 3 lakh notice to Sector 34 house owner for water pipeline damage

Haryana moots cost-effective pod link between old Chandigarh airport and new international terminal in Mohali

Hoax bomb call triggers panic at The Leela Ambience hotel in Gurugram

Hoax bomb call triggers panic at The Leela Ambience hotel in Gurugram

Bollywood actors, cabinet ministers roped in for ‘bigger than ever’ Ramlila at Delhi’s Red Fort ground

With Punjab govt giving ads in Gujarat, Cong takes a dig at AAP; calls it ‘Arvind Advertisement Party’

Electricity theft worth Rs 706 crore detected in 5 years, Rs 378 crore deposited: Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam MD

2 AAP MLAs convicted of rioting, attacking cops in Delhi

4 BJP councillors switch to AAP

4 BJP councillors switch to AAP

Surya Enclave Extn allottees demand possession of plots

Sewage in society soon: Minister

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam

Jail inmates come to blows, 12 booked

Truck mows down BA student, college staff allege cops’ inaction

Truck mows down BA student, college staff allege cops' inaction

Two suspects snatch chain, schoolteacher fights back

Rape accused flees police custody

Inspector faces heat in Jawahar Nagar Camp lintel collapse case

No end in sight to woes of migrants living in 'vehras'

Patiala: Games held amid litter, organisers wake up late

Patiala: Games held amid litter, organisers wake up late

Patiala MC floats tender for dog sterilisation, gets bids from two firms

Stubble Burning: Government officials asked to sign self-declaration