Four ATM thieves arrested in Nuh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 14

The Nuh police arrested four members of an ATM theft gang late last night. Two country made pistols have been seized from them. The accused identified as Shoeb, Wajid, Mohammad Alim, residents of Nuh district and Sajid, a native of Kama in Bharatpur were arrested by CIA, Tauru team, on Tuesday night from near Nuh bus stand.

