Four booked for dowry death

Yamunanagar, April 26

After a 30-year-old woman of Sarawa village of Yamunanagar district died under mysterious circumstances, a case of dowry death was registered at the Sadhaura police station.

The deceased has been identified as Nidhi Garg. On the complaint of the father of the deceased, Mahipal, of Ambala city, a case was registered against four persons, including the woman’s husband, Vinay Jindal, under Sections 304-B (dowry death) and 34 of the IPC on April 24.

The complainant said his daughter Nidhi got married to Vinay Jindal of Sarawa village in 2020.

He said that the couple had an 11-month-old child. In his complaint to the police, he alleged that Vinay and other members of his family started harassing his daughter Nidhi for dowry after the marriage.

“We were told to reached a private hospital of Panchkula on April 24. When we reached there, we got to know that Nidhi had died,” alleged the complainant. He alleged, “We suspect that our daughter has died as these people gave her poison for not fulfilling their demand for dowry.”

