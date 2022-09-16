Four Gurugram spa employees booked for minor's gang-rape

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 15

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by some employees of a local spa here and then forced to enter into physical relations with spa customers.

An FIR has been registered against four persons at the women police station in Sector 51 here.

According to a complaint filed by the girl, a woman offered her the job of a receptionist at King Spa operated by her aunt at Omaxe Gurugram Mall.

“On the very first day, I was raped by a man in the spa. When I said I wanted to quit the job, the spa owner and others present there showed me my objectionable videos and said I would have to come to the spa daily, otherwise they would put my videos on the Internet. I went to the spa for five days and was sexually exploited by many men during that period,” the victim said in her complaint.

Her ordeal did not stop even after that. Around two weeks ago, a police complaint was filed by the victim and a case registered under various provisions of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

A police officials said they were verifying the facts of the case and action would follow as per law.

