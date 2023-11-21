Four buildings sealed for violating norms in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 20

As many as four residential buildings in the DLF Phase 1 area of Gurugram have been sealed by the Enforcement Wing of the Town and Country Planning Department for violating the building norms.

District Town Planner (Enforcement) Manish Yadav said two buildings were sealed following a complaint received at the CM Window, and two others were sealed for violating the occupation certificate norms.

He said the department had earlier issued show-cause notices to the offenders, but they had failed to provide satisfactory replies.

The owners had illegally constructed rooms in the stilt parking with cut-outs covered. Consequently, G-19/17 and A-4/3 buildings were sealed, Yadav said.

Similarly, the owners of the two properties — A-43/5 and A-35/16 — in Block A of DLF Phase-1 had carried out illegal construction. Some parts of A-43/5 and A-35/16 were sealed, he added.

