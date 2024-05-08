 Four Chautala clan in fray own assets worth Rs 112 crore : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  • Four Chautala clan in fray own assets worth Rs 112 crore

Four Chautala clan in fray own assets worth Rs 112 crore

Four Chautala clan in fray own assets worth Rs 112 crore

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 7

Four of the Chautala family members — Ranjit Singh, Naina Chautala, Sunaina Chautala (in fray from Hisar) and Abhay Chautala, who is contesting from Kurukshetra, have a collective wealth of about Rs 112 crore.

As per their affidavits, JJP candidate Naina Chautala is the wealthiest of the four, with movable and immovable assets of Rs 46.91 crore. Naina is a two-time MLA and has joined the fray in the MP election for the first time. She is currently a JJP MLA from Badhra Assembly segment in Bhiwani district. Her movable assets include diamond etc worth Rs 1.47 crore. She owns immovable properties in Lambi, Panniwala Ruldu, Chhatargarh Patti, Bhamboor, Shergarh villages in Sirsa district and properties in Delhi, and Hisar.

Indian National Lok Dal candidate from Kurukshetra, Abhay Chautala, son of former CM Om Prakash Chautala, has assets worth Rs 45.31 crore. He owns properties in Lambi, Assa Khera, Jaipur and Gurgaon.

BJP candidate Ranjit Singh has assets worth Rs 16 crore, including immovable property of Rs 15.25 crore. He has immovable property in Chautala, Shri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and Sirsa.

INLD’s Hisar candidate Sunaina Chautala, wife of Ravi Chautala has a total worth of Rs 3.75 crore, which include movable assets of Rs 41.15 lakh.

#Abhay Singh Chautala #Hisar #Kurukshetra


