Four courses discontinued at govt colleges

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

The Higher Education Department has decided to discontinue four courses from government colleges on account of ‘no admission’ from the 2023-24 academic session.

The bachelor of commerce and bachelor of science (BSc non-medical) have been discontinued from Government College, Uklana, while the postgraduate diploma in computer application has been discontinued from Government College, Barwala (Panchkula). The bachelor of journalism and mass communication will no longer be offered at the Government College for Girls, Sonepat.