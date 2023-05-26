 Four cow vigilantes convicted in Alwar lynching case, get 7-yr RI : The Tribune India

Four cow vigilantes convicted in Alwar lynching case, get 7-yr RI

Four cow vigilantes convicted in Alwar lynching case, get 7-yr RI

Rakbar Khan



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 25

The Additional District and Sessions Court, Alwar, today held four “cow vigilantes” guilty in the 2018 Rakbar Khan lynching case and sentenced them to seven-year rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

In a 92-page judgment, Additional District Judge Sunil Kumar Goyal sentenced Parmajeet, Dharmendra, Naresh and Vijay under Sections 304, 323 and 341 of the IPC, while acquitting the fifth accused, Naval Kishore Sharma, giving him the benefit of the doubt as the prosecution failed to prove the case against him.

As per the FIR, while patrolling, the police had received a call from VHP leader Naval Kishore in Alwar, who said some men were smuggling cattle.

Rakbar Khan was killed on the intervening night of July 20 and 21, 2018, when he and his friend Aslam Khan were brutally attacked by a mob on suspicion of cattle smuggling while they were transporting milch cattle on foot to their home in Kolgaon, Nuh, from a village in Alwar. Though Aslam managed to escape, Rakbar was thrashed brutally.

The police reached the spot and took Rakbar to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. In the FIR, the police mentioned his dying statement in which he spoke about being attacked by a group of vigilantes. Rakbar’s family, which has been struggling to make both ends meet, said it felt the punishment was not enough. Rakbar’s wife Asmeena had met with an accident three years ago. She has been bedridden ever since while her six children work to run the home. “Justice has little meaning for poor people like us,” she said.

Killed over cattle smuggling suspicion

July 20, 2018: Rakbar Khan dies after being attacked by cow vigilantes in Alwar

July 21: Police register FIR, name 5 accused

July 23: Post-mortem report reveals death due to grievous injuries

Sept 2018: Chargesheet filed by the police in the lynching case

2018-19: All 5 arrested

2021: Case listed for daily hearing in Alwar court

May 25, 2023: Four of the accused convicted and sentenced to seven-year rigorous imprisonment; fifth let off on benefit of doubt

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University

2
World

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

3
Entertainment

At 60, actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for second time

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann gives ultimatum to Charanjit Channi to come clean on allegations against his relative; 'arrest me', dares Cong leader

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets ‘Z-plus’ security in view of possible threats

6
Delhi

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

7
Nation

Modi govt’s ‘arrogance’ has ‘destroyed’ parliamentary system: Congress

8
Nation

Alwar lynching: 4 sentenced to 7 years' imprisonment in Rakbar Khan case

9
Nation

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli jail

10
Punjab

Punjab DGP has assured SIT, crackdown on trafficking agents soon, says Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney

Don't Miss

View All
10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Top News

Modi cites Oz spirit to counter Oppn boycott

Modi cites Oz spirit to counter Oppn boycott

2 days to go, politics over Parliament opening rages

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM ‘Z-plus’ cover

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM 'Z-plus' cover

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

For first time, pharmacy exam in govt institutes

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

Four cow vigilantes convicted in Alwar lynching case, get 7-yr RI

Four cow vigilantes convicted in Alwar lynching case, get 7-yr RI


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Finally, BRTS resumes smart card facility for Metro bus passengers

Modi govt has done its bit for Punjab, says state BJP chief

Ex-minister Joshi acquitted in trespassing case

Police solve Guru Ki Wadali robbery case; 1 arrested

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

No road tax for electric, hybrid vehicles in city

Light rain likely for 5 days

MC asks staff to pick trash at fixed timings

Tribune’s Edu Expo kicks off in UT today

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

SC junks plea of accused over framing of charges

7 held for betting on IPL games

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

JIT told to refund Rs 72L with 9% interest to allottee

Once known for tomato, village now averse to it

FSSAI certificate for veggie market in Jalandhar

Gangster nabbed during search op

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Funds diverted into cricket betting racket, finds probe

VB arrests wanted accused

Minor boy held, man booked on rape charges

Man arrested for killing cousin

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

PPS Nabha emerge winner in badminton tournament

City residents asked to update Aadhaar details

Students told to conserve environment