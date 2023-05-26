Four cow vigilantes convicted in Alwar lynching case, get 7-yr RI

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 25

The Additional District and Sessions Court, Alwar, today held four “cow vigilantes” guilty in the 2018 Rakbar Khan lynching case and sentenced them to seven-year rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

In a 92-page judgment, Additional District Judge Sunil Kumar Goyal sentenced Parmajeet, Dharmendra, Naresh and Vijay under Sections 304, 323 and 341 of the IPC, while acquitting the fifth accused, Naval Kishore Sharma, giving him the benefit of the doubt as the prosecution failed to prove the case against him.

As per the FIR, while patrolling, the police had received a call from VHP leader Naval Kishore in Alwar, who said some men were smuggling cattle.

Rakbar Khan was killed on the intervening night of July 20 and 21, 2018, when he and his friend Aslam Khan were brutally attacked by a mob on suspicion of cattle smuggling while they were transporting milch cattle on foot to their home in Kolgaon, Nuh, from a village in Alwar. Though Aslam managed to escape, Rakbar was thrashed brutally.

The police reached the spot and took Rakbar to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. In the FIR, the police mentioned his dying statement in which he spoke about being attacked by a group of vigilantes. Rakbar’s family, which has been struggling to make both ends meet, said it felt the punishment was not enough. Rakbar’s wife Asmeena had met with an accident three years ago. She has been bedridden ever since while her six children work to run the home. “Justice has little meaning for poor people like us,” she said.

Killed over cattle smuggling suspicion

July 20, 2018: Rakbar Khan dies after being attacked by cow vigilantes in Alwar

July 21: Police register FIR, name 5 accused

July 23: Post-mortem report reveals death due to grievous injuries

Sept 2018: Chargesheet filed by the police in the lynching case

2018-19: All 5 arrested

2021: Case listed for daily hearing in Alwar court

May 25, 2023: Four of the accused convicted and sentenced to seven-year rigorous imprisonment; fifth let off on benefit of doubt