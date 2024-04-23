Four cyber thugs arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 22

The Gurugram Cyber Police have arrested four cyber criminals who swindled over Rs 4.5 crore nationwide. A total of 1,378 complaints have been lodged against these accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Siddhant Jain reported that four mobile phones and Rs 32,000 were seized from the accused. Examination of the SIM cards, along with data analysis from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), revealed that the accused had defrauded Rs 4.5 crore across the country.

A total of 1,378 complaints and 64 cases had been registered against them. Among these, four cases had been filed at the Cybercrime Police Station in Manesar.

The arrested were identified as Nitish, a resident of Chomu in Rajasthan, Monu from Bhonkarka village, Ravikant from Samastipur in Bihar and Vikas Kumar from Vaishali district in Bihar.

“During police interrogation, it was disclosed that these individuals committed fraud through phone calls, deceiving victims with promise of online money transfers, share market investments, online loans and posing as experts to facilitate money transfers,” said DCP Jain.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram