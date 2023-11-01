Four-day Ratnawali fest ends

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 31

Four-day state-level cultural festival ‘Ratnawali’, organised by the Department of Youth and Cultural Affairs, Kurukshetra University (KU), concluded on Tuesday.

KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva congratulated the 71 participating teams, students and organisers for the event’s success. Arya PG College, Panipat, was declared the winner of the Ratnawali Trophy, followed by KU Campus as the runners-up.

Chief guest Satish, Rashtriya Sah Sanyojak of Swadeshi Jagran Manch, said Haryana’s youngsters were working towards keeping the cultural heritage alive through this festival.

Pt Lakshmi Chand University of Performing Arts VC Gajendra Chauhan said, “Mahabharata and Ramayana offer valuable teachings for the younger generation to imbibe.” He is known for playing the character of Yudhisthira in the show ‘Mahabharata’.

