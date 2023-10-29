Four-day ‘Ratnawali’ festival kicks off at Kurukshetra varsity

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 28

Four-day state-level cultural festival ‘Ratnawali’ commenced at Kurukshetra University (KU) on Saturday.

Maman Khan, the renowned 95-year-old Sarangi artist and national award-winner, and Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat inaugurated the 36th edition of the cultural extravaganza, bringing together a record 71 teams from across the state.

This year’s special attraction was Haryanvi artisans’ exhibition, depicting various Haryana-based art forms and traditional food.

The festival started back in 1985, with nearly 300 students participating in eight disciplines. Over the last four decades, it has transformed into a huge event, with around 3,000 students participating in 34 disciplines this year.

Addressing the gathering, KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said the university is at the forefront of education, culture and sports in the country, having contributed numerous renowned artists to Bollywood, television industry and theatre. He further said the university has played a pivotal role in reviving two extinct Haryanvi dance forms — Rasia and Loor.

Maman Khan, known for his collaboration with the legendary Pandit Lakhmi Chand, graced the occasion with his performance, adding a touch of musical brilliance to the event.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat said the Ratnawali festival provided him a platform to showcase his acting skills. He encouraged students to hone their skills in the arts while simultaneously working on their studies in order to excel in these competitive times.

An 11-member delegation from the Association of Haryanvis in Australia, led by its president Sewa Singh, also attended the event.

Dr Maha Singh Poonia, Director of the Department of Youth and Cultural Affairs at the university, recalled the festival’s modest beginnings in 1985 and celebrated its growth over the last 38 years.

He announced that the programme is now broadcast live across various online platforms, emphasising its global reach and impact.

