Four days on, 3 LPG blast victims die, 2 being treated

Hisar, June 1
Three persons, who suffered injuries in a gas cylinder blast at a house in Salemgarh village, succumbed to their burn injuries at a hospital here today.
The trio had suffered severe burns when a domestic cylinder exploded after leakage on May 27. A woman had entered the kitchen for preparing tea when the cylinder exploded. Five persons who were in the house suffered severe burn injuries and they were rushed to the hospital.
Three of the injured, houseowner Kuldeep, his wife Meera their neighbour Dinesh, died at the hospital during treatment today. Two other injured, Deepchand and Sulochna, are still under treatment at the hospital.
